Kayaking with Confidence

Kayaking is a great summer sport and is becoming more popular each year. Join park interpreters in learning the basic fundamentals of kayaking and gain confidence to go out on your own. Please dress appropriately, as you will get wet, and bring sunscreen. Life jackets will be provided. Registration is required. All participants must be 13 years or older. This class will be on June 9, 2018, beginning at 9 am and lasting until 11 am. It will be held at Crowley's Ridge State Park's Walcott Lake, and it will cost $10 to participate. You can call (870) 573-6751 for more information.

