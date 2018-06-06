'Bug Bingo" at Lake Frierson State Park

Grasshopper! Ladybug! Caterpillar! BINGO! Are you feeling lucky? Join a park interpreter in the shade for a few rounds of Bug Bingo! To get in on the fun and games meet at the Lake Frierson Visitor Center, June 10, from 2:00 - 2:30 pm. This is a free event! Or call (870) 932-2615 for more information.

