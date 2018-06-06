Student housing to be available at area college - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Student housing to be available at area college

Ozarka College (Source: KAIT-TV) Ozarka College (Source: KAIT-TV)
MELBOURNE, AR (KAIT) -

The need for available housing as well as meeting the needs of students provided an opportunity for one area college to offer student housing starting this fall. 

According to a news release, Ozarka College in Melbourne recently became the owners of the Delta Hills Apartments in Melbourne and will be using the apartments as a residence hall/student housing for full-time students who are seeking a degree at the school. 

A state law approved in 2017 by the Arkansas legislature allows two-year colleges to have residence halls. Officials say the apartments are now one or two bedrooms, but will also be modified to allow for housing for up to 15 to 20 students. 

College president Dr. Richard Dawe said the college is offering the apartments to provide a chance for students. 

"We at Ozarka College are very excited about the addition of student housing, particularly for some of our more unique degree programs that are not offered elsewhere," Dawe said. "A need has developed for aviation, culinary, welding, and other programs and there continues to be a shortfall of affordable housing in the Melbourne area. Housing of this size will serve as an excellent test bed for possible larger facilities in the future." 

Students interested in the housing can contact the college's student housing office at 870-368-2375.

