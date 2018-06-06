Community rallies in prayer for injured teen

An area community is coming together in support of one of their own in a time of need.

Quinton Tate is still in the hospital after being severely injured when he hit a truck while riding his bike.

And a group wants him to know he's not battling alone.

Friends, family, and teammates of Quinton Tate gathered for a prayer rally Wednesday at Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro.

Mary Beth Smith met Quinton at her church youth group, and after hearing about his accident, she was looking for any way to help.

And because she believes in the healing power of prayer, she thought a prayer rally was the best way.

The group held hands in a circle surrounding a cross, that Smith wanted everyone to sign to show they're here for Quinton.

“We want him to know that we're with him too, so in addition to the cross, we’re going to have everyone sign it and know that he's not alone in this battle,” Smith said. “We’re all behind him and we’re supporting him and we’re here for him.”

Smith said she plans to take the cross to the hospital to hang in Quinton's room.

Smith also said Quinton's family had reached out to her to let everyone know their appreciation for the support and that Quinton has not awakened but he has been showing signs of improvement.

Smith has also been taking any and all donations to help the family pay for the growing hospital bill.

