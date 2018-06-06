Murphy Taken By Detroit In 11th Round Of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Junior pitcher Kacey Murphy was the first Razorback taken on the third day of the draft Wednesday, as he was selected in the 11th round, 315th overall, by the Detroit Tigers.

Murphy was the first name called on the third day of the draft and becomes the sixth Arkansas player selected this week, second starting pitcher. Fellow Hog Blaine Knight was taken in the third round Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rogers, Arkansas native started 14 games this year, and has the second-best overall ERA among starters at 2.86 and sixth lowest in the conference. With a record of 8-4, Murphy has allowed just 28 earned runs over 88.0 innings pitched.

In Southeastern Conference play, Murphy has been lights out, posting a 3.24 ERA to lead all starters in 10 appearances. At the NCAA Fayetteville Regional this past weekend, Murphy held Southern Miss scoreless over 8.0 innings for his third outing this season over 7.0 innings. In total, Murphy has pitched six or more innings in nine of his 15 appearances on the year.

Day three of the draft concluded today on MLB.com, with rounds 11-40 starting at 11 a.m. All selections can be followed on MLB.com.

Murphy and the Razorbacks will resume action this weekend at the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional against league foe South Carolina. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.