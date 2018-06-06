Nationals Pick Up Second Razorback, Draft Lee In 15th Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Washington Nationals took sophomore two-way player Evan Lee in the 15th Round, 461st overall, on the third day of the MLB Draft Wednesday.

Lee was listed as a left-handed pitcher when the Nationals took him early Wednesday afternoon, making him the third Arkansas pitcher taken in this year’s draft.

On the mound this year, Lee recorded a 4-3 record in 14 appearances, winning three of his last four decisions. Against the then fourth-ranked Red Raiders of Texas Tech, Lee posted 1.2 innings of relief without giving up a hit while striking out a career-high four to earn the win.

Offensively, Lee posted a .300 average in 50 at-bats with 15 RBIs, three home runs, 11 runs scored, and a stolen base. He’s worked primarily as the designated hitter with some time at first base and the outfield. Five times this year he’s posted multi-hit games and has a three-hit game against Dayton (Feb. 28), which ties a career-high.

Last year, Lee was one of Arkansas’ most effective pinch hitters as he reached base in six out of seven chances, including four walks, a hit by pitch, and a single. On the pitching side, he notched two saves, including one against Missouri State in the 2017 NCAA Fayetteville Regional final.

For his career, Lee is a .315 hitter in 92 at-bats with three home runs and 23 RBIs. All of his home runs and 15 of his RBIs came this year. As a pitcher, he’s earned four wins over the last two years in 29 appearances and struck out 10 or more batters both seasons.

Day three of the draft will conclude today on MLB.com, with rounds 11-40 starting at 11 a.m. All selections can be followed on MLB.com.

Lee and the Razorbacks will resume action this weekend at the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional against league foe South Carolina. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.