Loseke Taken By Yankees In 17th Round Of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The New York Yankees drafted Arkansas right-handed pitcher Barrett Loseke in the 17th round, 517th overall, in the 2018 Major League Baseball (MLB) First-Year Player Draft Wednesday afternoon.

Loseke is the eighth player overall and fourth pitcher taken in this year’s draft from Arkansas. He joins Blaine Knight, Eric Cole, Grant Koch, Jax Biggers, Carson Shaddy, Kacey Murphy and Evan Lee as Razorbacks who have been selected this week.

This season, Loseke has posted a 3.35 ERA in 40.1 innings with a 2-2 record over 21 appearances. In Southeastern Conference (SEC) action, Loseke tallied a 2.79 ERA over 19.1 innings while picking up a pair of wins against Alabama and LSU, as well as saves against Texas Tech, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

His 2018 campaign was highlighted by a 4.2 inning showing from the bullpen in April against Texas Tech, where he struck out a career-high 10 batters. He followed it up with 3.2 innings combined in two outings against the Crimson Tide, where he allowed just one run in each game and struck out a combined seven. In those three appearances, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native gave up just two hits, while walking four and striking out 17 batters to corral two saves and a win.

That week, he garnered SEC Pitcher of the Week honors, as well as the NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week honors, the first Razorback to win a national player of the week award since 2015.

Over his three-year career, Loseke has generated a 3.47 ERA over 53 appearances, including 10 starts. He’s won six games and struck out 114 batters with a career-high 51 this season. He’s held opponents to a .217 batting average since 2016, including .204 this year in 40.1 innings.

The final day of the draft will conclude today on MLB.com, with rounds 11-40. All selections can be followed on MLB.com.

Loseke and the Razorbacks will resume action this weekend at the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional against league foe South Carolina. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.