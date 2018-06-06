Cubs Pick Reindl In Draft's 17th Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Junior right-hander Jake Reindl was the ninth Razorback taken in the 2018 Major League Baseball (MLB) First-Year Player Draft Wednesday afternoon when he was selected in the 17th round, No. 518 overall, by the Chicago Cubs.

Reindl is the ninth Arkansas player overall and fifth pitcher selected in this week's draft joining Blaine Knight, Kacey Murphy, Evan Lee, and Barrett Loseke. It matches the number of pitchers Arkansas had selected in last year's draft, which ties for the most in the last five years.

The junior out of nearby Shiloh Christian has given the Razorbacks 43.1 innings of relief this season and posted a 2.47 ERA with a 3-1 record and five saves. His ERA is the lowest among all relievers on the staff and has worked three or more innings on seven occasions this season. He's been particularly dominant in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play, posting a 1.25 ERA in 21.2 innings with three saves, his second-straight year with a sub-2.00 ERA in league play.

The Fayetteville native has been white hot of late out of the bullpen, posting 11.0 innings of relief combined in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Regional, while giving up just one earned run against LSU and Dallas Baptist in his last two outings.

This season, Reindl has the two longest relief outings by a Razorback, going 7.0 innings each against Auburn (April 8) and Dallas Baptist (June 3), earning wins in both games. Against Auburn, he retired the final 18 batters of the game, which is still the longest streak of any Razorback pitcher this year.

The final day of the draft concluded today on MLB.com, with rounds 11-40. All selections can be found on MLB.com.

Reindl and the Razorbacks will resume action this weekend at the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional against league foe South Carolina. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.