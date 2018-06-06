Angels Get Isaiah Campbell In 24th Round Of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Campbell became the sixth Razorback pitcher taken in this year's Major League Baseball (MLB) First-Year Player Draft Wednesday afternoon when he was selected in the 24th round, No. 721, by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

With Campbell's selection, all three of Arkansas' 2018 starting rotation (Blaine Knight, Kacey Murphy) was selected in this week's draft and the six pitchers taken is just one less than the record of seven taken in 2013. Campbell is also the 10th Razorback taken overall in this week’s draft.

After suffering an injury in his only appearance in 2017, forcing him to miss the rest of the year, Campbell made his return to the starting rotation this year and started strong. He gave up just five earned runs over his first 24.0 innings, including an eight-inning appearance against then-No. 4 Kentucky, allowing just one run and striking out a career-high eight batters.

In total, Campbell has started 14 games this year, while compiling a 4-6 record over 58.1 innings pitched. He tallied a 3-3 record in SEC play, including wins over No. 4 Kentucky, South Carolina and No. 20 Texas A&M. His best outing came in a five-inning stint against the Gamecocks (April 14), where he didn't give up a run and allowed only two hits, walking one.

Two weeks ago in the SEC Tournament semifinals, Campbell got the ball against LSU and retired 10 in a row from the end of the second inning through the fifth inning. The seven strikeouts he had were just one shy of his career high.

Day three of the draft concluded today with rounds 11-40 starting at 11 a.m. All selections can be found on MLB.com.

Campbell and the Razorbacks will resume action this weekend at the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional against league foe South Carolina. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.