Diamondbacks Take Plunkett; Arkansas Ties School Record For Draft Picks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt junior catcher Zack Plunkett became the final Razorback taken in this year's Major League Baseball (MLB) First-Year Player Draft Wednesday afternoon when he was selected in the 37th round, No. 1,119, by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Plunkett is the 11th Arkansas player selected in this year’s draft, tying the school-record of most draft picks in a single year set in 2013.

A Hurst, Texas native, Plunkett was a transfer to Arkansas after spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons under head coach Jim Schlossnagle at TCU. Plunkett made 19 starts in 39 games for the Horned Frogs during those two seasons, totaling 12 hits with 10 runs scored and eight RBIs. Of his 39 appearances, 35 were either as a starter at catcher or as a defensive replacement behind the plate.

After sitting out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Plunkett has appeared in seven games this year for the Razorbacks, four as a pinch hitter. He’s registered two hits, coming against Dayton and No. 4 Kentucky. He hit a pinch-hit home run against the Wildcats in the eighth inning of the Hogs’ 14-2 series-clinching win, the second home run of his collegiate career. He’s one of two Razorbacks to hit a pinch-hit home run this year.

Day three of the draft concluded today with rounds 11-40. All selections can be found on MLB.com.

Plunkett and the Razorbacks will resume action this weekend at the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional against league foe South Carolina. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.