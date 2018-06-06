Lyon Baseball Slotted At No. 25 In NAIA Postseason Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following the conclusion of the 2018 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, the national office released its Postseason Top 25 Coaches’ Poll on Wednesday night. The Lyon College baseball team was slotted at No. 25 in the final poll of the season.

The Scots ended the season at 37-17 overall after making their second consecutive NAIA Opening Round appearance. Lyon defeated Indiana Wesleyan in the Opening Round of the Lawrenceville Bracket that was hosted by Georgia Gwinnett College. The Scots also won their first-ever American Midwest Conference Regular-Season title this year.

Southeastern (Fla.) earned the No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history after winning the 2018 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series. Fellow AMC member, Freed-Hardeman, finished as the National Runner-Up and was selected at No. 2 in the poll.