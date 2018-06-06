Memphis Música Win Debut, 2-1

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Memphis Redbirds (36-24), playing their first of three games this season as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión, knocked off the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) Wednesday night at AutoZone Park, 2-1.

Daniel Poncedeleon moved to 5-2 with 5.1 innings of work, allowing one run on three hits. He did walk six, and he struck out three. The start was Poncedeleon’s seventh this season of at least 5.0 innings and one earned run or fewer.

Wilfredo Tovar was 2-for-3, and Patrick Wisdom and Adolis Garcia had doubles. Alex Mejia drove in both runs in the game with a sacrifice fly in the first and a single in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie.

After Poncedeleon was lifted with two runners on base in the sixth, Sean Gilmartin stranded both on base. Edward Mujica inherited two runners from Gilmartin in the seventh, and both of them were left on base as well.

Mike Mayers, pitching for the Redbirds for the first time since May 4 despite being optioned three times in that span, got a groundout, a popout, and another groundout around a single to pick up the save.

Memphis won despite leaving 10 runners on base and going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Tacoma was 0-for-5 with runners in position to score.