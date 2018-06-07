Veteran reflects on the 74th anniversary of D-Day

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
The northbound lanes of I-555 at the Trumann exit have been shut down due to a two-car crash. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, the crash involves a car and a semi-truck. Air-evac has been called to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries. Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.
Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.
A judge sentenced a Lepanto man to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.
A man accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Walmart has been formally charged.
Kennett police are hoping a couple of photos will help identify a suspect in recent vehicle thefts.
Robert F. Kennedy was shot 50 years ago, on June 5, 1968, as he was celebrating winning the California primary in his quest to win the presidency. He died of his injuries the next day.
A community is in mourning after a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18.
Pop culture often tells of average, everyday people who strike it lucky and marry royalty – and sometimes life imitates art.
Choose your favorite for the 'Players' Choice' in the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame. But be quick - voting ends April 4.
As a result of the "Me Too" movement, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
First lady Barbara Bush will be remembered for her commitment to literacy – for both children and adults. She also was a candid speaker, sometimes at odds with GOP, and was fiercely devoted to her family.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018.
Nearly 40 incumbents in Congress are not seeking re-election to Congress and are retiring from public office.
