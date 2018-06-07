Veteran reflects on the 74th anniversary of D-Day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Veteran reflects on the 74th anniversary of D-Day

Denman Wolfe is 96-years-old but 74 years ago he was a 23-year-old soldier with the 5th Ranger Battalion at Omaha Beach. (Source: KATV) Denman Wolfe is 96-years-old but 74 years ago he was a 23-year-old soldier with the 5th Ranger Battalion at Omaha Beach. (Source: KATV)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Wednesday was the 74th anniversary of the U.S. storming Omaha Beach in Normandy.

One man is an expert on the famous battle because he was there.

Denman Wolfe is 96-years-old but back then he was a 23-year-old soldier with the 5th Ranger Battalion. He is the last surviving member of his company.

Their objective was to climb a cliff side and capture a German facility. Wolfe tells KATV every step of the way each man had a greater objective.

"They was doing the same thing as me, trying to get by the best way they could and stay alive," said Wolfe.

In total, Wolfe spent three years, eleven months, and twenty-one days in Europe fighting the Germans.

After 74 years, Wolfe still tries not to think back on that time but still does from time to time.

Wolfe's final rank at the end of his service was sergeant major. He's received several medals such as the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

To read more of Wolfe's account of that day, go here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    I-555 Northbound shut down; medical helicopter called

    I-555 Northbound shut down; medical helicopter called

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The northbound lanes of I-555 at the Trumann exit have been shut down due to a two-car crash. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, the crash involves a car and a semi-truck.  Air-evac has been called to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.  Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.  Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

    The northbound lanes of I-555 at the Trumann exit have been shut down due to a two-car crash. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, the crash involves a car and a semi-truck.  Air-evac has been called to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.  Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.  Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45

    Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:06:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:10:58 GMT
    The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)
    The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)

    Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.

    Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.

  • Lepanto man sentenced for raping girl

    Lepanto man sentenced for raping girl

    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:05:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:13:20 GMT
    Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
    Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A judge sentenced a Lepanto man to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

    A judge sentenced a Lepanto man to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

    •   
Powered by Frankly