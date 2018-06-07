Become an outdoors-woman with AGFC

LITTLE ROCK (KAIT/AGFC) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will open online enrollment in this year’s Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop June 4-30. The workshop, which introduces women 18 and older to various outdoors activities, will be held Sept. 28-30 at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center in Ferndale.

Matt Burns, assistant chief of education for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, says the workshop is a great way to learn about the outdoors and meet other women with the same interests.

“This weekend is about learning and building confidence in being outdoors,” Burns said. “Many women hunt and fish, but some have grown up in families that were not big in the outdoors and may struggle with where to start.”

BOW offers instruction in more than three dozen outdoor activities, including canoeing, fishing, hiking, fly-tying, archery, boating, birding, outdoor photography, Dutch-oven cooking and shooting sports. BOW instructors provide basic and advanced instruction tailored to each participant’s individual ability.

“The workshops are split equally between hunting, fishing and other outdoors pursuits, so ladies who are knowledgeable about one subject have many others to choose from and customize their experience,” Burns said. “We encourage everyone attending to sign up for a good mix of activities. Not only will they learn more, but they also will have more opportunities to meet different women and form friendships.”

Finding those outdoors companions and mentors can be the key to continuing a pursuit. Many participants go on to attend other workshops and outings offered by the AGFC together.

“We have Beyond BOW experiences scheduled throughout the year that get into more advanced aspects of hunting and fishing, and even planned birding, angling and hunting trips for women who want to keep learning but still want a little extra help getting started.,” Burns said. “We see many ladies we met at this introductory workshop sign up for the advanced events as a group.”

The BOW workshop is held at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center in Ferndale, 15 miles west of Little Rock. Classes begin at noon on Friday and end at noon on Sunday. Raffles, door prizes and evening programs are included in the event.

The $150 registration fee includes all food, lodging, equipment and supplies.

Click Here to Register or Visit the BOW Arkansas Facebook Page

