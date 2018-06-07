Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45

Posted by Bryan McCormick, Anchor/Reporter/Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC) The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)
(KAIT/NBC) -

Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.

One Florida woman says to heed these new guidelines.

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16,000 new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. 

Doctors found a large mass during Jayne Giroux's first screening at age 56.

That cancer had spread to Jayne's lymph nodes, now stage 3.

She then underwent major surgery and 6 months of chemotherapy.

Dr. Anjan Patel says now all men and women should have colonoscopy screenings at age 45. 

"This will allow us to detect cancers earlier, but also to treat polyps, and remove polyps which may become cancers in the future, to reduce the risk of cancer down the road," Patel said.

Guidelines for the length of time between testing have not changed--every 10 years if no polyps are found.

For more information on colon cancer screenings, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    I-555 Northbound shut down; medical helicopter called

    I-555 Northbound shut down; medical helicopter called

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The northbound lanes of I-555 at the Trumann exit have been shut down due to a two-car crash. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, the crash involves a car and a semi-truck.  Air-evac has been called to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.  Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.  Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

    The northbound lanes of I-555 at the Trumann exit have been shut down due to a two-car crash. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, the crash involves a car and a semi-truck.  Air-evac has been called to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.  Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.  Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45

    Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:06:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:10:58 GMT
    The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)
    The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)

    Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.

    Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.

  • Lepanto man sentenced for raping girl

    Lepanto man sentenced for raping girl

    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:05:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:13:20 GMT
    Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
    Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A judge sentenced a Lepanto man to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

    A judge sentenced a Lepanto man to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

    •   
Powered by Frankly