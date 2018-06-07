Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)

Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.

One Florida woman says to heed these new guidelines.

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16,000 new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50.

Doctors found a large mass during Jayne Giroux's first screening at age 56.

That cancer had spread to Jayne's lymph nodes, now stage 3.

She then underwent major surgery and 6 months of chemotherapy.

Dr. Anjan Patel says now all men and women should have colonoscopy screenings at age 45.

"This will allow us to detect cancers earlier, but also to treat polyps, and remove polyps which may become cancers in the future, to reduce the risk of cancer down the road," Patel said.

Guidelines for the length of time between testing have not changed--every 10 years if no polyps are found.

