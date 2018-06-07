Tunnel collapses in Arkansas tourist town - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tunnel collapses in Arkansas tourist town

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - A tunnel has collapsed underneath a parking lot in a popular tourist town in the Arkansas Ozarks.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the hole in Eureka Springs was about 20 feet (6.1 meters) deep as of Wednesday.
    
Sinkholes are fairly common along the major street the parking lot sits on. The street runs along the eastern branch of Leatherwood Creek, which flows through a tunnel underneath buildings and parking lots.
    
City Public Works Director Dwayne Allen says there have been five tunnel excavation and repair projects along the street in the past decade.
    
Parking lot owner John Cross says he'll pay the initial cost to repair the recently collapsed tunnel, but then he plans to request reimbursement from the city.
    
