Police: $5,000 in damages to steal $50 of copper

Jonesboro police said someone caused $5,000 in damages to a home just to steal $50 worth of copper.

A Jonesboro Code Enforcement agent reported Wednesday that someone had kicked in the door to a home in the 1100-block of Mays Road.

Officer John Hughes entered the residence and discovered the ceiling torn, holes in the walls, and the floor flooded.

“The source of the water was found to be the hot water heater where the copper pipe had been cut and removed,” Hughes stated in his incident report. “Some of the copper wiring from the walls had also been stripped.”

According to the report, the copper stolen from the walls and water heater was placed at $50. The damage to the door, walls, and water heater was estimated at $5,000.

There are no suspects at this time. The case has been reviewed by the Criminal Investigation Division.

If you have any information about this incident call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

