Police release photo of theft suspect, asks public for help

Kennett police are hoping a couple of photos will help identify a suspect in recent vehicle thefts.

The police department posted two photos on their Facebook page Thursday.

They say the suspect remains unidentified and they are asking for the public's help to figure out who it is.

If you have any information for KPD, call (573)-888-4622.

