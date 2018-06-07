Former teacher gets 3 years probation for sending "improper text - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former teacher gets 3 years probation for sending "improper text messages" to student

Cannon Hoover at the time of his arrest in 2016. (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office Cannon Hoover at the time of his arrest in 2016. (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

A former Trumann teacher was sentenced to three years probation for sending sexually explicit text messages to a student.

Canon Hoover, 29, of Trumann entered a negotiated plea of guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child. Second Judicial Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced him to 36 months probation with 12 months suspended imposition of sentence.

The judge also ordered Hoover to pay court costs and fines, and register as a sex offender.

A second charge of computer child pornography was nolle prossed, according to court documents.

Hoover, who taught choir and golf at Trumann High School, was arrested in 2016 after police said he sent “improper text messages” to a student.

The messages, according to court documents, were “sexual in nature” and had been sent on a school computer assigned to Hoover.

In one conversation, investigators said Hoover told the victim he wanted to take her to a hotel “where they could have sex all weekend.”

After the allegations came to light, the school district placed Hoover on administrative leave while police and administrators investigated. The district later fired him.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

