Man sentenced for trying to kill fiancee

A Jonesboro man will spend 16 years in prison for attempted murder after he told police he tried to kill his fiancée.

On Wednesday, Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tonya Alexander sentenced John Paul Cundiff, 23, to 192 months in prison with 72 months suspended sentence after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to attempted first-degree murder.

On Aug. 3, 2017, Jonesboro police responded to a reported overdose in the 2100-block of Bridger Road. When they arrived, they found a woman clinging to life, covered in blood.

The woman, who was later identified as Cundiff’s fiancee at the time, was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, intubated, and flown to Little Rock hospital in critical condition.

During a recorded interview with detectives, Cundiff reportedly admitted he “punched the victim several times in the face, nose, and cheeks.”

He also told investigators that he had been smoking methamphetamine and that he caused the injuries to his fiance in an attempt to kill her.

“He stated that he was high, extremely paranoid, and ‘just saw red’ during his attack on the victim,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

In addition to his prison sentence, the judge also ordered Cundiff to have no contact with the victim for 72 months as a condition of his future probation.

Cundiff was given 298 days credit for time served in jail.

