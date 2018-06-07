Sex offender pleads guilty to contacting victim on Facebook - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sex offender pleads guilty to contacting victim on Facebook

William Aaron-Bradley Wilson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) William Aaron-Bradley Wilson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Level 2 sex offender received 10 years suspended imposition of sentence after pleading guilty to contacting the young girl he sexually assaulted.

William Aaron-Bradley Wilson, 22, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty this week to failing to register as a sex offender and violating a no-contact order.

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander sentenced Wilson to 120 months SIS for failing to register and 12 months for the no-contact order violation to run concurrently.

Jonesboro police arrested Wilson in 2014 for performing various sex acts with a 13-year-old girl in several public locations, including the dressing room of a local department store and near the dumpsters of a local movie theater.

He pleaded guilty the following year to second-degree sexual assault and computer child pornography. He was placed on 60 months probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. The judge at the time also ordered Wilson to have no contact with the victim.

The no-contact order was still active on Feb. 12 of this year when police learned that Wilson had been contacting the victim, who is still a minor, on Facebook.

In his messages, Wilson was alleged to have told the girl that he was “sorry and could not stop thinking about her.”

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    I-555 Northbound shut down; medical helicopter called

    I-555 Northbound shut down; medical helicopter called

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The northbound lanes of I-555 at the Trumann exit have been shut down due to a two-car crash. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, the crash involves a car and a semi-truck.  Air-evac has been called to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.  Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.  Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

    The northbound lanes of I-555 at the Trumann exit have been shut down due to a two-car crash. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, the crash involves a car and a semi-truck.  Air-evac has been called to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.  Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.  Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45

    Doctors update first colorectal cancer screening age to 45

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:06:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:10:58 GMT
    The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)
    The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 16 thousand new colorectal cancer cases this year in people under 50. (Source: NBC)

    Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.

    Colon cancer screenings for all adults should now start at age 45.

  • Lepanto man sentenced for raping girl

    Lepanto man sentenced for raping girl

    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:05:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:13:20 GMT
    Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
    Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Trevor Allen Rogers (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A judge sentenced a Lepanto man to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

    A judge sentenced a Lepanto man to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

    •   
Powered by Frankly