Sex offender pleads guilty to contacting victim on Facebook

A Level 2 sex offender received 10 years suspended imposition of sentence after pleading guilty to contacting the young girl he sexually assaulted.

William Aaron-Bradley Wilson, 22, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty this week to failing to register as a sex offender and violating a no-contact order.

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander sentenced Wilson to 120 months SIS for failing to register and 12 months for the no-contact order violation to run concurrently.

Jonesboro police arrested Wilson in 2014 for performing various sex acts with a 13-year-old girl in several public locations, including the dressing room of a local department store and near the dumpsters of a local movie theater.

He pleaded guilty the following year to second-degree sexual assault and computer child pornography. He was placed on 60 months probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. The judge at the time also ordered Wilson to have no contact with the victim.

The no-contact order was still active on Feb. 12 of this year when police learned that Wilson had been contacting the victim, who is still a minor, on Facebook.

In his messages, Wilson was alleged to have told the girl that he was “sorry and could not stop thinking about her.”

