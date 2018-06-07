Lepanto man sentenced for raping girl

A judge sentenced a Lepanto man to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced 22-year-old Trevor Allen Rogers to 180 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction after he pleaded guilty this week to rape.

In 2016, the victim’s mother reported to Lepanto police that her daughter was having sex with a 20-year-old man.

In an interview with a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy, the 13-year-old victim said Rogers would come to her house at night and climb in the window. He would then stay most of the night with her before leaving the next morning.

The girl told investigators she had sex with Rogers about six times.

The child’s mother reportedly said she knew Rogers and her daughter were having sexual relations, but “didn’t want to press charges.”

Instead, she told investigators she just wanted Rogers to leave her daughter alone.

The deputy contacted the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.

A CACD agent informed the deputy that they had received a hotline tip a week before that the victim and her mother were “smoking weed” together and that the “mom was watching [the girl] have sex with a male subject.”

Although all parties denied the allegations, according to court documents, a forensic exam by the CACD office revealed that the girl had been having sex.

In addition to his sentence, Judge Honeycutt ordered Rogers to register as a sex offender and issued a no-contact order with the victim.

