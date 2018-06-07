Man formally charged in deadly Trumann shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man formally charged in deadly Trumann shooting

Gabriel Urrabazo (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office) Gabriel Urrabazo (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

A man accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Walmart has been formally charged.

Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Gabriel Urrabazo with capital murder and kidnapping.

Police say Urrabazo held a woman at gunpoint just outside the Trumann Walmart in late April. When Robert Highfill tried to intervene, investigators said Urrabazo shot and killed him.

