Man formally charged in deadly Trumann shooting

A man accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Walmart has been formally charged.

Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Gabriel Urrabazo with capital murder and kidnapping.

Police say Urrabazo held a woman at gunpoint just outside the Trumann Walmart in late April. When Robert Highfill tried to intervene, investigators said Urrabazo shot and killed him.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.