Man killed after being struck by lightning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man killed after being struck by lightning

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
MAUMELLE, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

A man who was struck by lightning Friday afternoon in central Arkansas has died.

Family members told Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV Saturday morning that the 27-year-old man died from his injuries. 

The strike happened around 2:35 p.m. Friday in the area of Coronado Cove in Maumelle, KATV reported.

The man was taken to the hospital. 

The National Weather Service in Little Rock said Arkansas is a top 10 state for lightning activity, averaging about 840,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes each year between 2007 and 2016.  

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man killed after being struck by lightning

    Man killed after being struck by lightning

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:39:34 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:40:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A man who was struck by lightning Friday afternoon in central Arkansas has died.

    A man who was struck by lightning Friday afternoon in central Arkansas has died.

  • New security measures set for area school

    New security measures set for area school

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:51:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-09 13:07:30 GMT
    Bald Knob school officials are working to increase school security for this fall, including allowing unidentified district personnel to serve as security. (Source: KARK-TV)Bald Knob school officials are working to increase school security for this fall, including allowing unidentified district personnel to serve as security. (Source: KARK-TV)

    An area school district is planning to increase its security measures this fall, including allowing unidentified district personnel to serve as security. 

    An area school district is planning to increase its security measures this fall, including allowing unidentified district personnel to serve as security. 

  • Company develops product to avoid drowning

    Company develops product to avoid drowning

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:46:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-09 04:17:22 GMT
    A company has developed a product that helps protect children from drowning. (Source: NBC)A company has developed a product that helps protect children from drowning. (Source: NBC)
    A company has developed a product that helps protect children from drowning. (Source: NBC)A company has developed a product that helps protect children from drowning. (Source: NBC)

    As summer is quickly approaching, people will be heading to the pool to enjoy the water. 

    As summer is quickly approaching, people will be heading to the pool to enjoy the water. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly