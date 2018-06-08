Man killed after being struck by lightning

A man who was struck by lightning Friday afternoon in central Arkansas has died.

Family members told Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV Saturday morning that the 27-year-old man died from his injuries.

The strike happened around 2:35 p.m. Friday in the area of Coronado Cove in Maumelle, KATV reported.

The man was taken to the hospital.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock said Arkansas is a top 10 state for lightning activity, averaging about 840,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes each year between 2007 and 2016.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.