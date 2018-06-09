Homicide investigation begins after Arkansas man found dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police in Little Rock say they are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man as a homicide.

Authorities say the man's body was discovered at his home on Friday night. Police say a member of the victim's family went to his house to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers and discovered his body. The victim has not been identified.

No information was immediately available about the cause of the victim's death. Detectives also have not released information about a motive or a possible suspect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.