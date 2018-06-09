Calea Carr finishes career as all-american in discus throw

Eugene, OR (A-State) – Arkansas State senior thrower Calea Carr closed her collegiate season at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday at historic Hayward Field by earning All-America honors in discus throw with a sixth place finish.

Competing in the first of two flights on the final day at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Carr had quite the performance. Carr was third after the first round of throws at 49.89m (163-8). A personal-best throw on her second attempt moved her up to first in the flight at 54.28m (178-1), just shy of Julia Agawu’s school record of 54.59m (179-1).

Carr was ranked sixth overall after the second flight wrapped up under heavy rain. The rain subsided and Carr took advantage by breaking the school record with a throw of 54.67m (179-4). A light rain returned for the second round of throws and Carr fouled on her second attempt. Her final throw as a collegian was also a foul, but her school record throw clinched the sixth place finish.

“We are so happy for Calea, it was a great day for her and our program,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. “It was awesome to see her throw that well in her final meet as a Red Wolf. She got the school record, First Team All-America honors and she’s the first to do that since Sharika Nelvis for the women’s team. That was a great performance to end on after the rough start we had, but it gives us a great performance to go home with.”

Carr improves upon her 19th place finish in the discus throw a season ago at 49.86m (163-7). This marks the third-consecutive season the A-State women’s throws group has seen an athlete earn All-America honors. Carr’s sixth place finish ties for the third-highest finish by an A-State women’s student-athlete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

NCAA Outdoor Championships

Hayward Field | Eugene, Ore.

Wednesday (June 6)

9. Jaylen Bacon – 10.095 | 100m Dash | 2nd Team All-America

15. Cristian Ravar Ladislau – 67.75m/222-3 | Hammer Throw | 2nd Team All-America

18. Jaylen Bacon – 20.73 | 200m Dash

22. Itamar Levi – 17.92m/58-9.50 | Shot Put

23. Elijah Ross – 10.34 | 100m Dash

23. Carter Shell – 7.30m/23-11.50 | Long Jump

Thursday (June 7)

20. Caitland Smith – 11.46 | 200m Dash

Saturday (June 9)

6. Calea Carr – 54.67m/179-4 (school record) | Discus Throw | 1st Team All-America