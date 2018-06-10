UPDATE: Paragould woman killed in crash

A Paragould woman is dead after a crash Sunday night.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, 67-year-old Chester Diann Hoggard was driving west on East Northend Ave. around 6 p.m. Sunday night and crossed the railroad tracks.

A Union Pacific train collided with the vehicle.

Hoggard was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the train was not injured.

