Crews work morning house fire in Jonesboro, no injuries

Fire crews were dispatched to a Jonesboro house fire Monday morning.

The fire happened in the 700-block of Chestnut St. around 6:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to Battalion Chief Tom Johnson.

Smoke was reportedly showing from the residence, but the fire was contained to the kitchen and laundry room. It was put out a short time after.

The home sustained a little smoke damage.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

