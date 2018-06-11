Parking fees expected for select events at FNB Arena

Some changes are coming to First National Bank Arena and it begins Monday with the WWE's wrestling matches.

According to Jim Brown, Director of First National Bank Arena, those attending the event must pay ten dollars for a parking fee.

Brown said the fee will only apply to several select events and that the fee is being used to help keep the arena up to industry standards.

"When you bring up the issue of the parking fee, I think it's pretty common," Brown said. "Any place you go you have to pay for parking if it's the facility itself or municipality or whoever owns the property, people charge for parking and this is just something that puts us in the limelight with everybody else."

The matches get underway at 7:30.

