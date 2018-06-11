AGFC asks boaters to use caution on Spring River

MAMMOTH SPRING (KAIT/AGFC) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking anyone floating the Spring River in Fulton County to avoid the area near Sadler Falls. A sinkhole has opened below the falls near Dead Man’s Curve. Around noon Saturday, the resulting whirlpool was the location of a fatal boating accident.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Fulton County, along with the AGFC, have installed buoys and roped off the area where the whirlpool is located. The river is still open, but the barricaded area should not be breached. Engineers will be on site this week to assess the area and look for a solution.

