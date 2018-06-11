What happens when hurricanes hit hospitals

Experts detailed what goes on inside hospital walls when a hurricane strikes, and some patients don't have the ability to leave.

Scott Kyle, regional manager of safety and emergency management at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, said in situations where a hurricane prompts evacuations, they try to discharge patients who are able to be discharged, but they've learned from past experiences to build their facilities to withstand a rough storm.

"We have hardened our facilities, special windows, backup generators, redundant water systems, so we staff appropriately and we have necessary resources for 96 hours," said Kyle.

People on chemotherapy or dialysis, many times, cannot go days or weeks without their treatments. So dialysis centers start preparing ahead of time to ensure patients are prepared for possible severe weather.

"They have learned over the years how to take care of those patients. Between May and June they give patients packets on how to prepare during a hurricane, nearest dialysis centers whether they go east or west," said Kyle.

He said for someone with family or friends stuck in a hospital, it's important to have a plan just in case a hurricane hits.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.