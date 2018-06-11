Lepanto man pleads guilty to stalking child on internet

A Lepanto man was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to internet stalking of a child.

Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Johnny S. Hendrix, 23, of Lepanto to 96 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction with an additional 60 months suspended.

Thyer also ordered him to pay all court costs and fees, and to register as a sex offender.

Hendrix was one of four men arrested earlier this year on suspicion of child pornography and internet stalking.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hendrix tried “multiple times” to get a 15-year-old girl he messaged on Facebook to meet him for sex and sent her two photos of his penis.

In the messages he sent to the child, police said Hendrix admitted she looked “really young” and said that if they did anything he could go to jail.

