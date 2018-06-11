Missing elderly woman found safe

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a missing California woman last seen in Corning has been found safe.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, Mrs. Sharon Childress of La Mirada, California was found safe around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff Miller said she was found about a mile from the Black River Bridge on Highway 62.

An ambulance was called as a precaution to check her out.

The original call for help came after a post to the Clay County Sheriff's Facebook page, where Childress was last seen around 9:00 am at the Black River Bridge on Highway 62 in Corning.

The post says Childress is a 75-year-old female who suffers from dementia.

Miller said he appreciated all the volunteers, task force, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas State Police and emergency personnel who helped locate Childress safe and sound.

