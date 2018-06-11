Police to monitor railroad crossings for safety

Officers riding trains and on the ground will monitor crossings for safety.

Union Pacific announced the initiative Monday as part of their Union Pacific’s Crossing Accident Reduction Education and Safety (UP CARES) program.

Paragould and Union Pacific police will ride trains on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. Officers near the railroad crossings will be in touch with those on the trains.

Authorities will watch for drivers ignoring signals and warnings. They will also look for pedestrians crossing or walking on the tracks.

Coincidentally, this programs comes to town after a Paragould woman was killed over the weekend in a crash involving a train.

