Man on probation arrested for drugs after pursuit

James Thomas Weeks is facing more charges after a pursuit in Baxter Co. (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Baxter County man already on probation is facing more charges after a pursuit.

On June 8, a sheriff's deputy stopped 35-year-old James Thomas Weeks of Henderson after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 East and Baxter County Road 279.

According to Sheriff John Montgomery, the deputy ran a check on Weeks after he stopped his truck. It turned out Weeks was on active probation with the Arkansas Community Corrections.

When the deputy asked Weeks to get out of the truck, the suspect sped away heading east across the Henderson bridge at high speed.

The sheriff said Weeks was seen tossing a bag out the passenger side window, attempting to through it in the water. It landed on the road instead.

Later it was discovered that the bag contained approximately eight grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia. All were taken into evidence.

Weeks stopped after reaching the opposite end of the bridge where he was arrested.

He was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked on the following charges:

Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) – felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia – felony

Possession of controlled substance (marijuana) – misdemeanor

Disregarding stop sign – misdemeanor

Fleeing in vehicle – misdemeanor

Probation violation – felony

Bond for Weeks was set at $15,000 on the new charges. He is being held without bond on the probation violation.

Weeks will appear in circuit court on June 21.

Montgomery states Weeks has been in jail 14 times since 2004.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.