Police: Suspect threatened woman, chased her with loaded shotgun

A night of drinking ended with a woman running for her life and a man behind bars.

Jonesboro police arrested 71-year-old Robert Lee Jones on suspicion of aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening Friday after they say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun.

The victim told investigators she and Jones were drinking at his apartment on East Highland when he suddenly said, “I feel like killing a [expletive.]

Jones then went into the bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit, grabbed a shotgun and loaded it.

The woman claimed Jones then called her a vulgar name and said, “You gonna die.”

The victim ran out of the apartment “in fear for her life,” the court documents stated.

Witnesses told police they saw Jones running around with the shotgun, looking for the woman, before he went back to his apartment.

Officers arrested Jones without incident and on Monday he appeared in video court before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge him.

Jones is being held on a $5,000 cash/surety bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.