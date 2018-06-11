Picture-perfect crime lands 2 cousins in jail

A seemingly picture-perfect crime ended with a couple of cousins posing for mug shots.

Early last month a woman reported to Bono police that someone had made fraudulent charges on her bank account.

The charges, according to a probable cause affidavit, were made to three people in different amounts.

One of those listed was Sandra Jean Painter, 30, of Bono. The other two were in jail.

Investigators questioned the two incarcerated suspects who reportedly said Painter would get the card information from her cousin, 37-year-old Elisha Gail Lynn of Bono, who worked at a local tobacco store.

“They advised Elisha would take pictures of the cards and send them to Painter,” the affidavit stated.

After speaking with the two individuals at the jail, officers arrested Lynn at the store on suspicion of financial identity fraud and took her to the Bono Police Department for questioning.

“Lynn admitted to taking the card information and sending it to Painter,” the affidavit said. “Painter would use the cards to get money off of them.”

Investigators say the suspects stole a total of $1,400 from the victim’s account.

On Monday, Painter appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling on a bench warrant where found probable cause had been found to charge her with theft of property-credit/debit cards, fraudulent use of a credit card/account number is stolen, and financial identity fraud.

Painter is being held on a $1,500 cash/surety bond awaiting a July 27 circuit court appearance.

