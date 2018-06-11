'Cane Pole Fishing' at Powhatan Historic State Park

Is there a better activity for father-child memories than fishing? It's a perfect activity for Father's Day weekend! Join the park interpreter on the banks of the Black River to learn how the early residents of Powhatan fished these very same waters with much simpler equipment than you might use. A perfect activity for Father's Day weekend! Cane poles, tackle, and bait are provided but supplies are limited so come early or bring your own. This will be on Saturday, June16, 2018 at 9 am - 12 pm. All fishing regulations must be observed. Participants 16 or older must have a fishing license. Just meet at the Black River Picnic Area of the Powhatan Historic State Park. You can call (870) 878-6765 for more information.

