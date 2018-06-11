Man arrested, multiple stolen items uncovered in search

Marked Tree police arrested a man after a traffic stop uncovered multiple stolen items out of Jonesboro.

According to a report with the Marked Tree Police Dept., police stopped a white SUV on Thursday, June 7 around 7:15 p.m. due to the SUV running a stop sign at the intersection of Frisco and 10 St.

The driver, 48-year-old Aarond Shane Wammack told police he had just purchased the vehicle, and handed the officer his license, along with an envelope containing a bill of sale.

After learning Wammack's license was suspended and he faced warrants from multiple departments, police arrested Wammack for driving on a suspended license.

However, according to the report, a search of the SUV uncovered several stolen items, including multiple car stereos, home stereos, car audio speakers, fireworks and other items equipped with security alarm devices.

Police later learned the items were stolen from Wal-Mart, 1815 E Highland Dr, in Jonesboro.

