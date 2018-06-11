Miss Arkansas contestants go through final preparations before competition

44 contestants are vying for the title of Miss Arkansas.

Contestants arrived at the state capitol over the weekend for formal introductions.

They then spent their Monday rehearsing and going over the final steps before the competition officially begins Tuesday.

The pageant will be held at the Robinson Theater.

KAIT will broadcast the pageant live at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

