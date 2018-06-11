Police search for suspect after cat found shot in the head

Police in Heber Springs want the public's help looking for someone suspected of shooting a cat in the head.

According to a news report from NBC affiliate KARK, Cody Stringfellow posted a photo online of a cat shot in the head and still alive.

Stringfellow took the cat to the veterinarian where it ultimately had to be put down.

Stringfellow said now, he wants answers.

"The world is messed up as it is, for somebody to do that," Stringfellow said. "That's somebody's house cat, probably a family member."

Anyone who has information regarding the case can contact the Heber Springs Police Dept.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.