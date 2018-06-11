2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Blytheville

A shooting in Blytheville Monday night led to the deaths of two people and hurt two others.

According to a new release by the Blytheville Police Department, officers responded to a call about shots fired at a home on the 1700-block of Sales Street.

Officers found Alonzo Sanders, 22, of Blytheville, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

Police said the confrontation started earlier Monday evening over a dog.

Then Antonio Harris-Juneraick, 35, of Blytheville, returned to the home at 7 p.m.

The second confrontation ended in a shootout between Sanders, Juneraick and the juveniles.

As people tried to leave the scene, someone ran over and killed Juneraick.

Sanders later died from his gunshot wounds.

Police didn’t release the condition of the juveniles.

Police do have a suspect in custody and hope to find others.

They ask anyone with information about this case to call the department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.

