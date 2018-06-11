Police warn about railroad crossing safety

Many railroad crossings on the north side of Paragould do not have crossing arms or lights. (Source: KAIT)

Paragould police are reminding residents to pay close attention at railroad crossings.

Over the weekend, a woman was killed when she crashed into a train while crossing the track at Northend Avenue.

Many of the crossings on the north side of Paragould do not have lights and guard rails.

Detective Robert Sexton with the Paragould Police Dept. said drivers should pay attention to those crossing just as much, if not more, than the ones with additional warnings.

“Obviously it takes them [trains] some distance to stop,” Sexton said. “They can't just lock their breaks up. So that's why anytime you approach a railroad crossing, even if it doesn't look like it's been used in 40 years, you should always come to a complete stop and look both ways and make sure there's nothing on the tracks.”

Sexton did say he doesn’t think trains are a huge problem in Paragould when compared to all traffic crashes.

“Just like when you’re driving in four lanes of traffic and you have to be cognizant of the vehicles around you as well as the traffic lights, you always need to pay attention when you come up to a traffic light or a sharp blind curve,” Sexton said. “It boils down to when you’re on the road you’ve got to be paying attention to the road signs and what’s happening around you.”

He also said if anyone ever believes the view at any type of intersection or railroad crossing is blocked, you can contact Paragould Police and they will work to get it taken care of.

On Tuesday, the Union Pacific Railroad plans to monitor railroad crossings with local police in Paragould.

