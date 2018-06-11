Day to work as judge's assistant before taking office

Day said he is excited to work with Judge Hill for 6 months. (Source: KAIT)

The Craighead County Judge-Elect is getting a closer look at his upcoming job by moving into the office early.

County Judge Ed Hill announced at Monday night’s Quorum Court meeting that he is hiring Marvin Day as his assistant.

Day recently won the Republican Primary for the judge’s position in 2019 and does not have an opponent in November.

“I think it's a good idea for himself and me, plus Craighead County because he can learn more about county government and when January 1st gets here he will have an insight on what's going on so he won’t come in kind of blind as somebody else might,” Hill said.

The judge’s former assistant, Tony Thomas, recently left the office for another position with the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council.

Day said he believes working with Judge Hill for the six months before his term begins will help him learn how the office works day-to-day.

“I appreciate the opportunity to get to work with Judge Hill and understand the process they have in place and just get a better feel for what I'll need to be responsible for come first of the year,” Day said.

He will step into the new position in July.

Monday night’s meeting was also the first one for new Justice of the Peace Angie Dickson.

She is taking the place of Ken Stacks who recently stepped down due to health reasons.

“We welcome her and think she is a good addition to our court,” Hill said.

