Two dead, multiple wounded after series of violent episodes in Little Rock

Two people have died and multiple others are wounded after a series of shootings and stabbings over the weekend in Little Rock.

According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, three stabbings and three shootings took place, with most of the violence coming in a four to six-hour window Saturday.

According to Little Rock police, there were 23 homicides by June 2017. This year, there's 20 as of Saturday, June 9.

Police said with most of the crimes, an arrest has already been made, but they urge everyone to be cautious when going out, particularly during the summer season.

"I know it's summertime, more people are out, more people are active, but really it's hard to say why this happened like that, but hopefully, it will calm down," Officer Steve Moore said.

Little Rock police still need help in connection to a Friday homicide that left a 62-year-old man dead.

If you have any information in connection to any of the shootings or stabbings, contact Little Rock police.

