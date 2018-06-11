Arkansas Razorbacks advance to College World Series

The Arkansas Razorback's baseball team is heading to its ninth College World Series.

In an elimination game, the Razorbacks defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 14-4 on Monday at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, winning the Super Regional two games to one.

This is the first appearance for the Razorbacks in the College World Series since 2015.

The College World Series will be played in Omaha, Nebraska.

