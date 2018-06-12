Two arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs, handgun

Deputies with the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Monday following a search warrant that uncovered several drugs and a gun.

According to a press release, deputies searched a home at the 6800-block of Mills Lane in Harrisburg on Monday, June 11.

There, the search revealed suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, a surveillance camera system, and a handgun.

Deputies arrested two individuals, 51-year-old Tim Denton and a woman.

However, a third person, 26-year-old Eric Kelton Costner, fled the home and armed himself with a 9mm handgun.

Costner ultimately surrendered and was arrested.

Denton faces numerous charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Costner faces aggravated assault charges.

Deputies released the woman, as she was deemed a visitor at the time of the search.

