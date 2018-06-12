Three Osceola men arrested in connection to Operation Blynd Justice

Three men were arrested as the result of a continuing investigation into operation Blynd Justice.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, 30-year-old James Cordell Scott, 36-year-old Sedrick Askew, and 38-year-old Marquette Lamar Smith were arrested, with Smith being arrested in Fayetteville.

The arrests stem from a continuation of Operation Blynd Justice, beginning in 2017, during which multiple law enforcement agencies conducted controlled buys totaling more than 200 grams of crack cocaine.

During the investigation, law enforcement utilized a Title III court-authorized wiretap, intercepting hundreds of drug trafficking calls.

According to the release, it's alleged that Smith, Askew, and Scott distributed crack cocaine and cocaine in Osceola from a house on Second Street.

According to the release, several charges are stemming from the case, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine: possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

The maximum penalty for the drug charges is no less than five years in prison, no more than 40 years and a $5 million fine.

Askew and Scott appeared Tuesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe for a plea and arraignment hearing.

Smith will appear in the Western District of Arkansas before Judge Erin L. Wiedemann on Wednesday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m, and will then appear before Judge Volpe at a later date.

