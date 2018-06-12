UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Butler County and Blytheville after - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Butler County and Blytheville after shooting

Israel Rocha (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.) Israel Rocha (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)
Randy Rocha (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.) Randy Rocha (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)
Antonio Rocha (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.) Antonio Rocha (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)
Raymond Juneraick (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.) Raymond Juneraick (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)
Adam Rocha (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Adam Rocha (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
A search of three homes in Blytheville leads to the arrest of three people in Missouri connected to a shooting on Monday.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, three search warrants were executed on homes Tuesday night in the 100-block of Dougan, 900-block of Illinois, and 100-block of Lancaster streets.

Adam Rocha, 26, of Blytheville was arrested. Police said he was the 5th suspect in the case.

During the search, detectives learned that Antonio, Randy, and Israel Rocha fled to the Poplar Bluff area.

With the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, and Sikeston Police Department Special Operations Group, a search warrant was executed on a home the Poplar Bluff area.

Randy, Antonio, and Israel Rocha were arrested and are being held in the Butler County jail awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

Adam Rocha appeared in court Wednesday and his bond was set at $500,000.

Randy Rocha, Antonio Rocha, Israel Rocha, Adam Rocha, and Raymond Juneraick all face one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree battery, one count of manslaughter, terroristic act, and engaging in violent criminal group activity, which is an enhancement to all charges for criminal gangs.

