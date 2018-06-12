One arrested following shooting, Sharp Co. deputies still searching for other suspects

Sharp County Sheriff's deputies have arrested one woman in connection to a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to Sherriff Mark Counts, Shae George was arrested, however, two other suspects still remain at large.

According to Counts, dispatch got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a man being shot at the Greens Apartments in Cave City.

Authorities are continuing to search for River White, and Teairra McClinton and they're believed to be in a black 2013 Ford Fusion with Arkansas license plate 019XKW.

We’re told a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and take by ambulance to a local hospital.

Several agencies responded to the scene including Cave City Police, Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, Cave City Fire Department and Spring River Ambulance.

